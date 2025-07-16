How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United host Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture where both teams look to shake off recent poor form and jumpstart their seasons.

Atlanta, under pressure to climb from 12th position, face a Chicago side just outside the playoff spots but also struggling for consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United return home following a stretch of disappointing results, with no wins in their last five MLS outings (three losses, two draws). Despite their road struggles, they have looked more stable at home, winning their last two games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including a 3-2 thriller over Orlando City. The team’s 19 points from 21 matches underscore how badly they need momentum.

Creative spark has come from Brooks Lennon’s forward runs and set-piece delivery, while Emmanuel Latte Lath leads the goalscoring charts with five for the campaign. Atlanta’s biggest concern is their attack and the league’s second-worst defensive record, having conceded 38 goals. The defense has improved recently, with performances from young keeper Jayden Hibbert and a more composed back line as both Efraín Morales and Luis Abram stepped up while Gregersen and Williams returned to fitness.

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire’s recent form has not inspired confidence either. They have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 2-1 home defeat to San Diego FC. With 28 points from 21 games, they sit 10th in the East - still in playoff contention but trending in the wrong direction.

Hugo Cuypers leads the attack with 12 goals, while Philip Zinckernagel, an MLS All-Star this season, has contributed 17 goal involvements, making their transitions and wing play a threat.

Defensively, Chicago are missing Carlos Terán, Justin Reynolds, and Christopher Cupps, all sidelined through injury, with further squad rotation likely.

