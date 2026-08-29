Serie A - Game Week 25 30 Aug 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Athletico Paranaense vs Fluminense is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Athletico Paranaense host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that pits two sides with genuine top-four ambitions against each other.

Odair Hellmann's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the Brazilian top flight this season. Sitting third in the table, Athletico have built their position on a solid defensive base and the ability to win ugly when required — qualities that have served them well in the league even as cup commitments have occasionally disrupted their rhythm.

Fluminense arrive in fourth place and in strong form. Marcao's side have lost just once in their last five competitive outings, with three wins and a draw rounding out a run that has included Serie A victories over Remo and Palmeiras. Their Copa Libertadores campaign has added extra fixtures to the schedule, but Fluminense have managed the workload well.

The two sides are separated by a single position in the standings, and the gap in points is tight enough that this result could shift the picture at the top of the table. Both managers will be aware of the stakes.

For Athletico, home advantage matters. Their record at their own ground has been a foundation for their season, and Hellmann will expect his side to impose themselves on a Fluminense team that has been travelling regularly between continental and domestic competition.

Fluminense, for their part, will point to their recent win over Palmeiras as evidence they can handle big occasions away from home. A 3-2 victory at one of Brazil's most demanding venues is not a result that gets forgotten quickly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Fluminense live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Athletico Paranaense are managed by Odair Hellmann. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fluminense are led by Marcao. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Athletico Paranaense have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Serie A win away at Botafogo RJ on August 24, a result that extended their strong league run. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino and beat Santos 2-0 in back-to-back Serie A fixtures. Their only defeat in this stretch came in cup competition, a 4-0 loss to Vitoria on August 6. Across those five matches, Athletico scored seven goals and conceded five.

Fluminense have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Remo on August 22, and they followed a 3-2 league victory over Palmeiras on August 15 with a Copa Libertadores draw against Independiente Rivadavia. Fluminense have scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded five, with their unbeaten run spanning both domestic and continental competition.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Fluminense beat Athletico Paranaense 3-2 in a Serie A fixture at Fluminense's ground. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 when Athletico hosted Fluminense in December 2024, and Fluminense won 1-0 at home in October 2024. Across the last five recorded Serie A meetings, Fluminense have won three, with one draw and one win for Athletico Paranaense.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Athletico Paranaense sit third and Fluminense are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: