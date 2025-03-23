How to watch today's Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women aim to get back on track when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the WSL on Sunday.

United have been among the league's most consistent sides, suffering just one defeat in their last eight league outings. Before last week's setback against Liverpool, they had strung together three consecutive away victories.

Currently sitting third, Marc Skinner's side hold the final Champions League qualification spot, maintaining a four-point cushion over Manchester City, who are also chasing European football.

Villa, meanwhile, are in freefall, enduring four straight league defeats and failing to secure a home win since the turn of the year. Sitting 11th, they are in serious danger of relegation for the first time since their 2019/20 promotion to the top flight.

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Villa and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Villa Park

The WSL match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 am PT on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

For Villa, former United midfielder Lucy Staniforth has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while defenders Rachel Corsie and Sarah Mayling are also sidelined.

Manchester United Women team news

On the injury front, Gabby George is United's only concern, though head coach Marc Skinner has confirmed her return to training. Their preparations have been further boosted by Millie Turner's contract extension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

