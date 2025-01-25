How to watch today's Aston Villa Women vs Manchester City Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa Women will welcome Manchester City Women to Villa Park for a Women's Super League (WSL) fixture on Saturday.

Villa are down in eighth in the standings but their recent form has been good. They are unbeaten in their last four fixtures and will be confident of causing an upset here.

City are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Manchester United in the WSL Cup. They will be hoping to ride on that momentum to pick up another win here.

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Aston Villa Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 am EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Villa camp after their 1-1 draw against Everton in their last outing.

They will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run intact when City come visiting.

Manchester City Women team news

Vivianne Miedema had scored in two games after returning to action following her knee injury but she was left out of the squad for the Cup game against Manchester United. She is expected to return for the league fixture and continue being impactful in the final third.

City fans will have to deal with the permanent absences of Alanna Kennedy and Sandy MacIver who have both left the club.

