How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Tottenham in the much-awaited North London derby in the Women's Super League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal are third in the standings and are 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea. They have won four of their last five league games and will be confident of delivering a strong display this weekend.

Spurs have only managed to one out of the last five North London derbies and may find this clash challenging.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on WSL YouTube in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

The home side will likely be without Kim Little, Victoria Pelova, and Lina Hurtig, as all three remain sidelined with injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

Tottenham, meanwhile, will have to cope without Eveliina Summanen, Kit Graham, and Ella Morris, who are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Amy James-Turner is not expected to recover in time for Sunday’s derby, while Drew Spence remains doubtful after missing the last three games.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links