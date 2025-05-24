How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Femenin Women's Champions League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal are just one match away from lifting their second UEFA Women's Champions League crown, but standing between them and continental glory are the formidable forces of Barcelona in a blockbuster final set in Lisbon.

The Gunners, who made history in 2007 as the first English side to win the competition, are back in the showpiece event for the first time in 17 years. Their Women's Super League campaign started on shaky ground under Jonas Eidevall, but a change in the dugout has sparked a revival. Renee Slegers took the reins mid-season and led a spirited charge to second place in the league.

Their route to the final has been nothing short of sensational. Trailing 2-1 after the first leg against Lyon, Arsenal stunned the French giants with a dramatic 4-1 victory away from home. A masterclass in resilience and finishing saw Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord, and Alessia Russo all find the net in a comeback for the ages.

But the biggest challenge lies ahead. Barcelona, fresh off another dominant Liga F title, finished eight points clear at the top, have looked untouchable in Europe. They dismantled Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, flexing their muscle as three-time UWCL winners.

The Catalan giants are stacked with world-class talent, including Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Ewa Pajor, making them the team to beat and the benchmark for excellence in the women's game. It's all or nothing in Lisbon, and Arsenal will need to be at their absolute best to topple the queens of Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Barcelona kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Jose Alvalade

The Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

As for Arsenal, they'll be without Lina Hurtig, who has missed most of the campaign and remains sidelined. Defenders Laia Codina and Katie Reid also remain out of contention.

Boss Renee Slegers will be keeping a close eye on Daphne van Domselaar, who's nursing a minor ankle issue. While the Dutch goalkeeper's fitness is still in question, Manuela Zinsberger has stepped in confidently when called upon and would be a reliable option between the sticks if needed.

Barcelona team news

The Blaugrana head into the final with nearly a clean bill of health, giving fans hope for a high-quality showdown.

Barcelona's only major setback is the absence of Kika Nazareth, who picked up an ankle injury during the second leg of their Copa de la Reina semi-final clash with Real Madrid and was forced off early.

