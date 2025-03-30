How to watch today's Angel City vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign continue their road stretch with a NWSL showdown against Angel City on Sunday, March 30, in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten in their opening two fixtures, the Reign aim to extend their positive start to the campaign. However, BMO Stadium presents a unique challenge—its compact, lively atmosphere can be both exhilarating and intimidating.

Adding an extra layer to the matchup, Reign head coach Laura Harvey faces a familiar opponent in Angel City's interim boss Sam Laity, who spent nearly a decade as an assistant in Seattle.

Angel City enter the clash following a 1-1 draw against Portland Thorns on March 21, where Kennedy Fuller struck early before Reilyn Turner leveled the score. Meanwhile, Seattle secured a 2-1 victory over North Carolina on March 22, with Jess Fishlock opening the scoring and Jordyn Bugg netting a stunning second-half winner.

The last meeting between these sides saw Angel City edge the Reign 1-0 in Seattle on October 4, 2024. Historically, ACFC have struggled in this fixture, holding a 2-4-0 (W-L-D) record against Seattle. Heading into week three, Angel City sit eighth in the standings with two draws, while Seattle occupy fifth place with a win and a draw.

Angel City FC vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Angel City and Seattle Reign FC will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City underwent significant roster changes, with eight players departing and an equal number of new faces joining the squad.

Among the key exits, Madison Curry left in free agency, securing a three-year contract with Seattle Reign. The club also bid farewell to Jasmyne Spencer, Meggie Dougherty Howard, and Rocky Rodríguez, while Messiah Bright was dealt to the Houston Dash. Additionally, Merritt Mathias and Katie Johnson hung up their boots, bringing their careers to a close.

On the arrivals front, Angel City bolstered their squad with young talent and experienced internationals. They acquired Savy King via trade from Bay FC, while rookies Macey Hodge and Riley Tiernan have slotted straight into the starting XI—Hodge as a defensive midfielder and Tiernan leading the line. Both bring energy and defensive grit, thriving in high-press situations.

The club also added Australian veteran Alanna Kennedy, who has been deployed in midfield, along with Japanese defender Miyabi Moriya and French winger Julie Dufour, further strengthening their squad for the campaign ahead.

Seattle Reign FC team news

Injuries have tested the Reign's squad depth, but the upcoming international break offers a chance for players like Lynn Biyendolo and Jordyn Huitema to regain fitness. Biyendolo revealed she suffered a high and low ankle sprain after getting her foot caught in a hole during training. She is expected to return post-break.

After parting ways with seasoned defenders Sofia Huerta and Alana Cook midway through 2024, head coach Laura Harvey has placed her trust in a younger crop of players to shore up the backline and resolve the team's defensive struggles.

