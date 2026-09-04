Eredivisie - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 2:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven live on ESPN+ and ESPN Select. The TV channel and live stream options available to you are listed below.

Ajax host PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in what is one of Dutch football's most compelling Eredivisie fixtures. Both clubs arrive having reshaped their squads substantially over the summer, and the gap between them in the table makes this a match with real early-season significance.

Ajax come into this under coach Michel having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Conference League qualification campaign showed both attacking intent and defensive fragility, while a 4-0 win at Telstar most recently suggested they are finding their rhythm in the league.

Sporting director Jordi Cruyff has spoken openly about the ambition behind Ajax's summer rebuild, with the club securing high-profile additions in a window that has transformed the squad's profile. The expectation at the Johan Cruijff ArenA is that this group can challenge at the top of the Eredivisie.

PSV arrive in Amsterdam as the form team in the division. Peter Bosz's side have won three of their four Eredivisie matches this season, including a 6-1 dismantling of FC Utrecht last weekend. They sit second in the table and carry genuine title-contending momentum into this trip.

The visitors' summer was equally active. PSV were among the Dutch clubs to execute significant squad changes before the window closed, bringing in international talent to complement an already strong core. They come to Amsterdam with confidence and numbers to burn.

Both benches will be dealing with absentees, however, which adds an element of unpredictability to the team selections. Read on for the full breakdown of how and where to watch this Eredivisie match live.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ajax head into the match without Daley Blind, Rayane Bounida, and Viktor Tsigankov through injury. Coach Michel has no suspended players to contend with, though no confirmed probable lineup has been released ahead of the game. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

PSV face a more significant absentee list, with Alassane Plea, Dennis Man, Kilian Sildillia, Sami Ouaissa, and Sam Lammers all sidelined through injury. Peter Bosz also has no suspensions to manage, but the volume of missing forwards and wide players will test his squad depth. No probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Ajax have recorded three wins and two draws across their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding 13 in that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win at Telstar in the Eredivisie. They also beat Sion 5-3 and 4-2 across two Conference League qualification legs, though a 2-2 draw at home to SC Heerenveen and a 2-2 draw with Shelbourne in Europe show they have not always been watertight at the back.

PSV have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was an emphatic 6-1 Eredivisie victory over FC Utrecht, and they also beat FC Groningen 5-1 earlier in the campaign. A 4-0 Super Cup defeat to AZ Alkmaar at the start of August represents their only loss in this period, and their three Eredivisie outings have produced 14 goals scored.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on May 2, 2026, in the Eredivisie. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ajax have won one, PSV have won one, and three matches have ended level. Ajax claimed a 2-0 win at PSV in March 2025, while PSV won 3-2 in Amsterdam back in November 2024.

Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, PSV sit second and Ajax are fourth as the season enters its early stages.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: