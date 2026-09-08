Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

Today's game between AEK Athens and LASK will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 12:45 PM.

AEK Athens vs LASK is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AEK Athens host LASK at the Allwyn Arena in Athens in a Champions League fixture that pits two sides who have hit the ground running this season.

Marko Nikolic's side come into this match in strong domestic form, with a 5-0 demolition of Aris Thessaloniki their most recent statement. They backed that up with a comfortable 4-0 win over Levski Sofia in Champions League qualification, signalling their readiness for European competition at this level.

LASK arrive in Greece with momentum of their own. Dietmar Kuehbauer's squad produced one of the results of the qualification rounds when they beat Celtic 5-1, and they have since posted back-to-back wins in the Austrian Bundesliga to keep their rhythm sharp.

Both clubs sit level on the Champions League standings heading into this contest, making the points on offer all the more meaningful.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch AEK Athens vs LASK, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch AEK Athens vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marko Nikolic is expected to name a strong side, with his projected XI featuring Thomas Strakosha in goal and an attacking line built around Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

LASK head coach Dietmar Kuehbauer will be without Ramiz Harakate and Sasa Kalajdzic through injury. The away side's projected XI includes Lukas Jungwirth between the posts, with Moses Usor and Christoph Lang expected to provide the attacking threat.

Form

AEK Athens have won four of their last five matches, drawing once, and have scored 16 goals across that run while conceding just one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 win over Aris Thessaloniki, and they also put four past both Levski Sofia and Iraklis in that period. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Kifisia.

LASK have won four of their last five matches as well, with their sole defeat a 3-0 loss to Celtic in the first leg of their qualification tie. They reversed that result emphatically in the second leg, winning 5-1, and have since beaten Altach 3-0 and Wolfsberger AC 3-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 cup win over Deutschlandsberger SC.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between AEK Athens and LASK are on record in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in the Champions League table ahead of this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AEK Athens vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: