Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 14:45 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Lecce will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Milan vs Lecce are listed below.

Milan host Lecce at San Siro on Sunday evening in the fifth round of the Serie A 2026/27 season, with Ruben Amorim's side under mounting pressure to deliver a result.

The Rossoneri arrive into this fixture without a league win in three matches, having drawn against Juventus and Lazio before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Benfica in their Europa League opener midweek. The defeat — the first of Amorim's tenure — was met with whistles from the San Siro crowd at both half-time and full-time.

Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Kaminski gave Benfica a comfortable win, with Milan failing to test goalkeeper Trubin throughout the evening. Amorim's decision to rotate heavily, handing first starts to Omari Hutchinson and Terracciano among others, backfired badly.

Christian Pulisic is set to return to the starting XI for this one, with Amorim turning to his more established names after a week of experimentation. The American came off the bench against Benfica and is expected to bring the quality between the lines that has been absent so far this season.

StrikerGonçalo Ramos remains without a goal through three appearances, and questions are growing around whether the former PSG forward can find his footing in Milan's system. Amorim may yet give him a rest, though the pressure of this fixture makes that a difficult call.

Lecce arrive in Milan in reasonable spirits after a 3-2 win over Monza in their most recent Serie A outing, though Eusebio Di Francesco's side sit in the bottom half of the table and have shown inconsistency across their opening four matches.

Kick-off is at 20:45 local time. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lecce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Amorim is without Warren Bondo through injury as he names his projected XI for the visit of Lecce. The expected lineup features Mike Maignan in goal, with a back line of Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila. Samuel Chukwueze, Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Modric, and Pervis Estupinan are named in midfield, with Adrien Rabiot and Gonçalo Ramos completing the side. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

For Lecce, Eusebio Di Francesco is set to be without Omri Gandelman and Medon Berisha through injury. The projected XI shows Wladimiro Falcone in goal, with Jamil Siebert, Danilo Veiga, Tiago Gabriel, and Antonino Gallo in defence. Youssef Maleh, Lassana Coulibaly, and Ivan Ilic line up in midfield, with Joel Monteiro, Konan N'Dri, and Nikola Stulic in attack. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Milan come into this fixture with a mixed record across their last five competitive matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Benfica in the Europa League, and before that they drew 2-2 with Lazio and 1-1 with Juventus in Serie A. The wins came earlier in the campaign — a 2-0 home victory over Venezia and a 2-1 win at Torino on the opening weekend. Across those five matches, Milan have scored six goals and conceded five.

Lecce have also won two and lost two of their last five, with one defeat coming in the Coppa Italia. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Monza, though they were beaten 1-0 by Cagliari and 4-0 by Roma in earlier league rounds. Di Francesco's side have scored seven goals across those five games but conceded nine, suggesting a fragility at the back that Milan will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Milan won 1-0 at San Siro in Serie A. Looking across the last five head-to-head encounters, Milan have been the dominant side, winning four times to Lecce's zero, with one result not producing a Milan victory in that run. Milan have scored 12 goals across those five matches, conceding just four, and have won each of the last three home fixtures in the series by a combined score of 7-0.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Milan currently sit sixth, while Lecce are placed twelfth after four rounds of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Lecce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: