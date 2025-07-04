How to watch 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to catch the 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend.

Kansas City, Missouri, is set to be the heart of the lacrosse world this weekend as the top talent from both the Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League descend on CPKC Stadium for the 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend.

The festivities begin on Friday with high-octane skills contests featuring stars from both leagues, before the spotlight shifts to the WLL All-Star Game. Leading the charge as captains will be standout attackers Charlotte North and Izzy Scane, ready to rally their squads under the lights.

Then on Saturday, the PLL's biggest names take center stage as the Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars lock horns in a clash of elite lacrosse talent to close out the two-day showcase.

From finesse to fireworks, expect a weekend full of flair, fast breaks, and unforgettable moments.

How to watch 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star weekend

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

ESPN is set to bring wall-to-wall coverage of the 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend, broadcasting every moment live from KPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. Streaming options are available on Fubo (try for free), Sling, and ESPN+.

Drew Carter will be on the mic calling play-by-play for all three headline events. He’ll be joined by Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, who will serve as analyst for the PLL Skills Competition and WLL All-Star Game, before switching roles to report from the sidelines during the PLL All-Star showdown. Jules Heningburg will take on analyst duties for the PLL All-Star Game while also providing on-the-ground insights during the Skills Competition.

2025 PLL Lexus All-Star weekend TV schedule

Day Time (ET) Event & Commentators Platform(s) Friday, July 4 6:15 pm 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Competition

Drew Carter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Jules Henningburg ESPN+ Friday, July 4 8 pm 2025 WLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North

Drew Carter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ESPN2, ESPN+, Fubo Saturday, July 5 12 pm SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” Initiative

Christine Williamson ESPN, Fubo Saturday, July 5 1 pm 2025 PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West

Drew Carter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Jules Henningburg ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

