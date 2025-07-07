How to watch Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The high-voltage WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces is set to take place on July 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Mystics are fourth within the Eastern Conference for team defense, giving up only 80.6 points per game and holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

They have a strong 6-3 home record. In contrast, the Aces have a 4-6 road record but have performed well in close games, going 2-0 when games are decided by fewer than four points.

The Aces score 79.6 points per game, which is slightly less than the 80.6 that the Mystics give up, while Washington scores 79.1 points per game, which is 2.4 points less than the 81.5 points that Las Vegas gives up.

The two teams will encounter for the third time this season. On June 27, the Mystics beat the Aces 94-83, with Sonia Citron scoring 21 points and A'ja Wilson leading Las Vegas with 22 points.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces will meet in an exciting WNBA game on July 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at EagleBank Arena in George Mason, Virginia.

Date July 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 am ET/4:30 pm PT Venue EagleBank Arena Location George Mason, Virginia

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Mystics team news

Sonia Citron is scoring 14.5 points per game and shooting 46.8% from the field. Shakira Austin has scored 15.6 points per game in her last ten games.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Las Vegas Aces team news

Ariel Atkins scores 14.6 points per game and shoots well, making 43.3% of her field goals and an amazing 84.2% of her free throws.

Angel Reese pulls down 12.6 rebounds, with 8.3 on the defensive end and 4.3 on the offensive end.

Las Vegas Acea injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83 in their most recent head-to-head game on June 27, 2025, ending a four-game losing run while displaying excellent defense and balanced scoring. Washington kept Las Vegas below their season scoring average, while Sonia Citron led the charge with 21 points.

The Aces had previously controlled the series, winning four in a row by double digits in 2024.

Another close game is probable given the Mystics' resurgent confidence and strong home record, particularly if they can duplicate the offensive effectiveness and defensive pressure that won them the game in June. However, this could be a back-and-forth match due to the Aces' experience and responsiveness in close games.

Date Result Jun 27, 2025 Mystics 94-83 Aces May 24, 2025 Aces 75-72 Mystics Jul 15, 2024 Aces 89-77 Mystics Jul 5, 2024 Aces 98-77 Mystics Jun 29, 2024 Aces 88-77 Mystics

