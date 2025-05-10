How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the high-voltage Game 3 of their Western Conference second-round series on May 10, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The series is tied at one. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 117-93 in their most recent meeting. Jonathan Kuminga scored the most points (18) for Golden State, while Julius Randle led Minnesota with 24.

Golden State is fourth within the NBA, averaging 29.1 assists per game with a 29-23 record across Western Conference games.

Minnesota's record against conference opponents is 33-19. The Timberwolves shoot 37.7% outside the arc and make 15.0 three-pointers a game, which places them in fifth spot in the league. With 4.1 threes a game on 39.5% shooting, Anthony Edwards is the team's best long-range threat.

This season, the Warriors shoot an average of 45.1% from the field, which is just lower than the Timberwolves' 46.0% field goal percentage. Additionally, Minnesota's 15.0 made threes a game surpasses the Warriors' average of 13.2 triples given up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on May 10, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date May 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Warriors team news

Buddy Hield has averaged 12.3 points during the team's last ten games.

Jimmy Butler is leading the Warriors with 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Stephen Curry Hamstring injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game with the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards has been scoring 27.3 points, shooting 45.2% from his shots, and grabbing 8.0 rebounds during his last ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and Warriors' upcoming Game 3 could be a fiercely contested encounter based on the previous five head-to-head meetings. Golden State leads those encounters, after winning three straight earlier this season, including back-to-back wins in December. But Minnesota dominated their most recent meeting on May 9th with a 117-93 thumping, and might be gaining ground. Anthony Edwards' recent play and the Timberwolves' ability to shoot from beyond the arc may give them a small advantage, but the Warriors' home-court advantage and experience make this an encounter that could go any way.

Date Results May 09, 2025 Timberwolves 117-93 Warriors May 07, 2025 Warriors 99-88 Timberwolves Jan 16, 2025 Warriors 16-115 Timberwolves Dec 22, 2024 Warriors 113-103 Timberwolves Dec 09, 2024 Warriors 114-106 Timberwolves

