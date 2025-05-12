How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin the highly anticipated Game 4 of the Western Conference second-round on May 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Golden State Warriors 2-1 in their series. In the last game, Minnesota won 102-97 due to a 36-point effort from Anthony Edwards. In the defeat, Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 33 points.

Golden State is 6-6 in games settled by four points or less and 29-23 against opponents in the Western Conference. In contrast, Minnesota has a 33-19 conference record. With an average of 114.3 points every game and a field goal percentage of 46.8%, they are fifth in the Western Conference in terms of scoring.

The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, which is 4.5 points greater than the Timberwolves' usual total of 109.3 points. Minnesota's shooting percentage of 46.8% surpasses Golden State's defense's 46.5% clip.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves will happen on May 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date May 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

Jimmy Butler scored an average of 18.0 points throughout his last 10 games.

Draymond Green shoots 42.4% from the field and scores 9.0 points every game for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Stephen Curry Hamstring injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is scoring 27.6 points, pulling down 5.7 rebounds, and dishing out 4.5 assists a game for the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle has been averaging 21 points, 5.9 assists, and six rebounds over the past ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and the Warriors have fought back and forth in this series, with each side displaying superiority at different times, according to the teams' last five head-to-head records. Minnesota has shown tremendous momentum and enhanced defense in two of the previous three games during this playoff series, with a resounding 117-93 triumph on 9th of May and a tough 102-97 triumph on the 11th of May Golden State, however, the Warriors demonstrated their ability to win close games by winning the two regular-season encounters prior to that, including a close 116-115 triumph on the 16th of January and a 113-103 victory on the 22nd of December. The Warriors will be eager to balance things out at home, depending on their knowledge and clutch players like Butler, since the series is already 2-1 in Minnesota's favor. However, the Timberwolves possess a genuine chance to force Golden State to the verge of elimination if Anthony Edwards keeps up his recent hot performance.

Date Results May 11, 2025 Timberwolves 102-97 Warriors May 09, 2025 Timberwolves 117-93 Warriors May 07, 2025 Warriors 99-88 Timberwolves Jan 16, 2025 Warriors 116-115 Timberwolves Dec 22, 2024 Warriors 113-103 Timberwolves

More NBA news and coverage