How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are ready to begin the crucial Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round series on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. The Warriors are holding a 3-2 series lead. The Rockets won the last game 131-116.

The Rockets are slightly superior offensively, scoring 104.8 points every game (11th across the NBA) against the Warriors' 103.6 (12th).

On defense, the roles are reversed; Houston gives up much fewer points (103.6) per game than Golden State (104.8, sixth place).

The Rockets have a higher field goal percentage of 45.4% (7th) than the Warriors (43.0%, 14th).

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets in a highly anticipated NBA game on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date May 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is scoring 23.4 points every game on average, shooting an amazing 48.8% from the field and an almost flawless 90.0% from his free-throw line.

Draymond Green adds 5.6 rebounds every game, which includes 0.8 offensive rebounds and 4.8 defensive rebounds.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Illness Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets team news

Alperen Sengun shoots 47.7% from his range and 62.1% from his free-throw line, scoring 20.8 points on average per game.

Fred VanVleet contributes 35.2 minutes on the court, 5.6 assists a game, and just 1.5 turnovers.

Jalen Green shoots 81.3% from the line and 42.3% from the field, leading the scoring with 21.0 points per game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jae'Sean Tate Ankle injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Based on their closely contested last five games, the Golden State Warriors, who are leading the series 3-2, could win Game 6 against the Houston Rockets. After a resounding 131-116 victory in Game 5 on the first of May, the Rockets enter the match with fresh confidence and have demonstrated their offensive ability when competing at their best. But the Warriors have won three of the previous five encounters, including a hard-fought 109-106 victory on April 29 and a resounding 104-93 victory on April 27, demonstrating their capacity to recover and manage the tempo. Golden State's low-scoring victory on April 21 (95–85) and Houston's earlier victory on April 24 (109–94) indicate both teams can lock in defensively. If the pattern holds, anticipate another close contest in which the Rockets force another exciting game or the Warriors end the series, depending on performance in the closing minutes.

Date Results May 01, 2025 Rockets 131-116 Warriors Apr 29, 2025 Warriors 109-106 Rockets Apr 27, 2025 Warriors 104-93 Rockets Apr 24, 2025 Rockets 109-94 Warriors Apr 21, 2025 Warriors 95-85 Rockets

