How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA battle between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets is set to take place on April 6, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Golden State will try to continue their three-game winning streak at home.

The Warriors are 27-20 in conference competition and stand second across the Western Division with 29.1 assists each game, topped by Stephen Curry's 6.0 assists.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are 21-20 compared to teams that have a winning record and 30-18 in conference games.

Golden State makes 15.4 three-pointers on average each game, which is 3.3 greater than Houston's average of 12.1 three-pointers per game. The Rockets' field goal percentage of 45.4% is marginally lower than the average of 46.6% that the Warriors' opponents have had this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will face off against each other in an electrifying NBA game on April 6, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Cente Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averages 24.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler has scored 18.7 points, pulled down 6.3 rebounds, and shot an impressive 47.5% in his last 10 games.

Golden State Warriors injuries

No injuries

Houston Rockets team news

Amen Thompson is scoring 14.0 points and pulling down 8.2 rebounds every game for the Rockets.

Jalen Green has averaged 24.3 points with 5.8 rebounds during his previous ten games.

Houston Rockets injuries

No injuries

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Warriors have taken control of the series, taking four of their past five encounters with the Rockets, according to their previous five head-to-head record. Golden State demonstrated their ability to win close games by winning 105-98 in their most recent meeting on February 14, 2025. The Warriors have usually had the advantage, often outperforming the Rockets in fast-paced games, including a decisive 133-110 victory back on the fifth of April 2024, even though Houston narrowly prevailed 91-90 on December 12, 2024. Golden State has a three-game winning run at home and has a strong record compared to Houston, so the familiarity and momentum may work in their direction once more. This is an interesting and maybe challenging matchup, though, as the Rockets have demonstrated their ability to compete closely.

Date Results Feb 14, 2025 Warriors 105-98 Rockets Dec 12, 2024 Rockets 91-90 Warriors Dec 06, 2024 Warriors 99-93 Rockets Nov 03, 2024 Warriors 127-121 Rockets Apr 05, 2024 Warriors 133-110 Rockets

