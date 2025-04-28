How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are scheduled for Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference 1st-round playoff series on April 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 104-93 in Game 3 on April 27, 2025, giving them a 2-1 series lead.

Golden State comes into the game with a 29-23 record against opponents in the Western Conference and a 6-6 record in games that are decided by three points or less. Houston, meanwhile, has a solid conference record of 31–21. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets in scoring with 14.0 points every game down low, and the team ranks seventh within the NBA, averaging 51.5 points every game inside.

The Warriors are a threat outside the arc, making 15.4 three-pointers on average per game, which is 3.1 higher than the Rockets' usual 12.3 three-point shooting percentage. Houston's field goal percentage this season is 45.5%, which is just lower than Golden State's opponents' 46.5%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA game.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will meet in an epic NBA game on April 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date April 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Golden State Warriors team news

Brandin Podziemski has been making 2.9 three-pointers every game over his last ten games.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors, averaging 24.5 points with six assists per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jimmy Butler III Pelvis injury Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets team news

Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 19.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Green averaged 2.2 made threes over his last ten games.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jae'Sean Tate Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Jock Landale Knee injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Game 4 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors looks to be another fierce contest based on their previous five meetings. The Warriors have shown they are able to regulate the tempo when the defense locks in by winning three of the previous five encounters, including a resounding 104-93 triumph in Game 3. But as evidenced by their 106-96 victory previously in April and their 109-94 victory in Game 2, the Rockets have shown they can bounce back. Houston might remain competitive because of their capacity to up the speed and score frequently, particularly inside the paint. However, Golden State has the advantage, particularly at home, with their expertise and three-point shooting, which is led by Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry. The Warriors might take a decisive series lead if they continue to perform strong defense and contain Houston's attack, as they showed in Games 1 and 3.

Date Results Apr 27, 2025 Warriors 104-93 Rockets Apr 24, 2025 Rockets 109-94 Warriors Apr 21, 2025 Warriors 95-85 Rockets Apr 07, 2025 Rockets 106-96 Warriors Feb 14, 2025 Warriors 105-98 Rockets

