How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Denver Nuggets to begin a high-voltage NBA game on April 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Nuggets lost to the Spurs 106-113 in their last game.

The Nuggets are statistically superior to the Warriors in terms of offensive efficiency; they average 120.9 points per game, which ranks third in the league, while Golden State's average is 113.7 (18th).

The Warriors suffer at 45.0% (26th), and Denver has the greatest field goal percentage in the league at 50.5%, indicating a significant shooting efficiency gap.

Denver gives up 116.9 points per game (24th), while Golden State has a better defensive presence, giving up just 110.9 points (8th).

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA game on April 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date April 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry shoots an amazing 92.9% from his free-throw line and 44.6% from the field, and leads his team with 24.4 points every game.

Kevon Looney is the team's rebounding leader, averaging 6.2 per game, with 2.5 on offense.

J. Butler averages 32.3 minutes on the court and helps with 6.2 assists a game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Pelvic injury Day-to-Day SG, Gary Payton II Thumb injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points every game on an effective 57.5% shooting from the floor and 80.3% from his free-throw line.

Peyton Watson contributes 1.38 blocks each game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Aaron Gordon Calf injury Day-to-Day SF, Michael Porter Jr. Personal injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Nuggets have won all five of their prior meetings with the Warriors, and they have dominated their most recent encounters. On March 18, 2025, Denver defeated Golden State 114-105 in their most recent victory, carrying on their winning streak. With their offensive prowess on display in several high-scoring games, notably a 130-127 victory on January 5, 2024, the Nuggets have often outscored the Warriors. Denver's success has been largely attributed to Nikola Jokic, who will be difficult for the Warriors' defense to stop with his effective playmaking and scoring. The Nuggets will probably go into the game as favorites due to Denver's higher percentage of field goals and recent success in this series, while Golden State needs to step up its defensive play and shooting effectiveness to have a chance of ending this losing run.

Date Results Mar 18, 2025 Nuggets 114-105 Warriors Dec 04, 2024 Nuggets 119-115 Warriors Feb 26, 2024 Nuggets 119-103 Warriors Jan 05, 2024 Nuggets 130-127 Warriors Dec 26, 2023 Nuggets 120-114 Warriors

