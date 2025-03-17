How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this clash, Nikola Jokic scored an incredible 40 points in the Nuggets' 126-123 defeat to the Washington Wizards.

Golden State averages 45.9 rebounds per game, which places them in fourth place in the NBA, and has a 22-19 record towards Western Conference groups. Kevon Looney contributes 6.5 rebounds per game.

Denver leads the Western Conference in rebounds (45.6 per game), anchored by Jokic's 12.8. The team has a 26-15 record against Western Conference opponents.

The Warriors make 15.3 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.2 greater than the Nuggets' 14.1 three-point shooting percentage. Denver, meanwhile, is hitting 50.7% from the field, which is 4.5% better than Golden State's opponents' 46.2% shooting rate this year.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA game on March 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date March 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry has been scoring 28.4 points and grabbing 4.1 rebounds over the previous ten games.

Jimmy Butler is helping the Warriors with 16.8 points along with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Brandin Podziemski Back injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.1 points and grabs 12.8 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray has averaged 2.5 three-pointers a game in the previous ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Aaron Gordon Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Julian Strawther Knee injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Nuggets have ruled the Warriors in their last five games—including a close victory of 119-115 on December 4, 2024—and have won each of those contests. With an average of 12.8 rebounds and 29.1 points for the season, Nikola Jokic has been a key component of Denver's constant outscoring of Golden State. To end this losing skid, the Warriors will need a good showing from Stephen Curry, who has been scoring 28.4 points per game over the past ten games. With an average of 15.3 made three-pointers per game, Golden State's ability to make use of their prowess in three-point shooting may be crucial to staying up with Denver. Nonetheless, the Nuggets may have an additional edge due to their rebounding dominance, which is headed by Jokic, and their field goal percentage of 50.7%. Although it should be a fiercely contested fight, Denver appears to have the advantage based on their recent domination.

Date Results Dec 04, 2024 Nuggets 119-115 Warriors Feb 26, 2024 Nuggets 119-103 Warriors Jan 05, 2024 Nuggets 130-127 Warriors Dec 26, 2023 Nuggets 120-114 Warriors No 09, 2023 Nuggets 108-105 Warriors

