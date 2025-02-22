How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks to open a thrilling NBA clash on February 23, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Dallas Mavericks average 115.7 points per game, which is 11th in the league, while the Golden State Warriors only average 111.9 points per game, which is 19th.

Dallas is a more effective shooting club, as evidenced by their far higher field goal percentage of 47.9% (8th), compared to Golden State's poor 44.4% (26th).

The Mavericks give up 113.5 points per game (17th), while the Warriors hold a modest defensive edge, giving up 111.6 points each game (9th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an epic NBA battle on February 23, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry shoots 43.4% from his shots and an amazing 92.4% from his free-throw line, leading his team with 23.4 points each game.

Jimmy Butler leads the rebounding competition with an average of 7.0 rebounds per game, including 4.3 offensive rebounds.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

Kyrie Irving shoots well at 90.2% from his free-throw line and 47.8% from the field, leads his team with 24.6 points per game.

P.J. Washington leads Dallas in rebounds, averaging 8.2 per game, of which 6.6 are on defense.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Anthony Davis Groin injury Out C, Daniel Gafford Knee injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

Dallas has won three of the last five encounters between the Warriors and the Mavericks, and their recent head-to-head games have been fiercely contested. The Mavericks have demonstrated their offensive prowess by winning back-to-back games, including a thrilling 143-133 triumph in December and a close 111-107 victory in February. But in November, Golden State won a close game 120-117, demonstrating that they can stay competitive when their shooting is on point. In a number of these games, defense has been crucial, and neither team has ever dominated, as evidenced by the low-scoring contests in April 2024. Dallas may have a small advantage because of their recent success and higher scoring efficiency, but Golden State's tenacious defense may keep this game close until the very end.

Date Results Feb 13, 2025 Mavericks 111-107 Warriors Dec 16, 2024 Mavericks 143-133 Warriors Nov 13, 2024 Warriors 120-117 Mavericks Apr 06, 2024 Mavericks 108-106 Warriors Apr 03, 2024 Warriors 104-100 Mavericks

