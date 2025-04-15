How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies to start a thrilling NBA battle on April 15, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Golden State, which averages 113.8 points each game and shoots 45.1% from the floor, is ninth within the West and has a 29-23 conference record.

Memphis, on the other hand, is 27-24 in conference competition and has a 9-6 record in games settled by less than four points, proving their ability to win close games.

The Warriors score 113.8 points on average each game, which is 3.1 points less than the Grizzlies' 116.9 average. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, score an astounding 121.7 points a game, 11.2 more than Golden State's 110.5 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against each other in an electrifying NBA game on April 15, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date April 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry has been averaging 26.9 points over his previous 10 games.

Jimmy Butler is helping the Warriors with 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

No injuries

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. is contributing 22.2 points, 1.5 blocks, and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant has averaged 19.9 points during his last ten games.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Luke Kennard Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaylen Wells Wrist injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors have dominated their last five meetings with the Memphis Grizzlies, capturing four of them. The Warriors' most recent victory, 134-125, on the second of April 2025, demonstrated their offensive prowess.

Additionally, they won by a slim margin in contested games on the fifth of January and November 16th, and they dominated on March 21st, 2024, winning 137-116. The Grizzlies' 144-93 thumping of the Warriors on December 20th, 2024, was the single exception and served as a reminder of Memphis's prolific scoring ability. The Warriors appear to have a psychological and strategic edge, given their past performance, particularly with their steady offensive production. However, the Grizzlies' lone decisive victory indicates that they are not to be taken casually if they establish a rhythm early on.

Date Results Apr 02, 2025 Warriors 134-125 Grizzlies Jan 05, 2025 Warriors 121-113 Grizzlies Dec 20, 2024 Grizzlies 144-93 Warriors Nov 16, 2024 Warriors 123-118 Grizzlies Mar 21, 2024 Warriors 137-116 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage