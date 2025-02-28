How to watch Villanova vs Butler NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Villanova vs Butler NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Villanova Wildcats will face the Butler Bulldogs to open a thrilling NCAAM game on March 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

Villanova averages 74.0 points per game, while Butler averages 74.4, giving Butler a tiny scoring advantage.

On defense, though, Villanova appears to be more successful, giving up just 67.4 points each game compared to Butler's 72.5.

The shooting percentages of the two teams are nearly equal, with Butler shooting 46.1% from the field and Villanova shooting 46.5%.

Villanova Wildcats vs Butler Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs will meet in an epic NCAAM game on March 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Finneran Pavilion, in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Date March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Finneran Pavilion Location Villanova, Pennsylvania

How to watch Villanova Wildcats vs Butler Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Villanova Wildcats vs Butler Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Villanova Wildcats team news

Dixon is shooting 45.8% from the field, an incredible 42.6% from the range of three points, and making 3.0 three-pointers a game so far this season. He is also scoring 23.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, with 2.2 assists per game.

Poplar shoots 46.5% from the field and 38.7% from outside the arc, making 1.9 three-pointers a game and contributing 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, with 1.4 assists per game.

Jhamir Brickus, meanwhile, contributes 1.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 9.7 points every game.

Butler Bulldogs team news

Telfort scores 16 points, assists 3.5 times, and grabs 4.8 boards per game.

Brooks shoots 48.0% from his shots and 35.8% from his three-point line, making 1.7 triples a game and contributing 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds, with 1.9 assists per game.

Andre Screen shows efficiency by posting a 58.2% shooting rate from the field, contributing 8.2 points and 6.0 rebounds, with 1.1 assists per game.

Villanova Wildcats and Butler Bulldogs head-to-head record

Villanova has a 3-2 lead over Butler based on their previous five head-to-head encounters, including victories in their previous two meetings. After winning 72-62 in February 2024, Villanova won 73-65 in their latest meeting on the second of January 2025. Butler, however, has demonstrated their ability to compete, winning 79-71 in January 2023 and 88-81 in January 2024. In three of the past five matchups, Villanova's defense has held Butler to 65 points or less, which has been a key factor in their victories. This game may pit Villanova's defensive discipline against Butler's scoring prowess, as Butler can score points once they settle into a rhythm. Villanova could continue their current dominance if they can keep up their defensive edge and manage the tempo. However, Butler might make this a difficult task if they duplicate their high-scoring efforts from previous victories.

Date Results Jan 02, 2025 Villanova 73-65 Butler Feb 21, 2024 Villanova 72-62 Butler Jan 28, 2024 Butler 88-81 Villanova Feb 15, 2023 Villanova 62-50 Butler Jan 14, 2023 Butler 79-71 Villanova

