How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Valkyries will host the Dallas Wings to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Before this game, the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries had quite contrasting performances against the Seattle Storm, their same opponent. The Wings dominated the Storm with a remarkable 87-63 victory, demonstrating their scoring ability, while the Valkyries had trouble offensively in a 58-67 loss.

Dallas leads statistically in points (82.0 vs. 79.1) and rebounds (37.0 vs. 36.8) per game, but Golden State's defense is much more dependable, finishing second in the league with a point average of only 78.0 to Dallas' 85.8 (10th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Valkyries will face the Dallas Wings in an electrifying WNBA game on July 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date July 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Valkyries and the Dallas Wings live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Valkyries team news

Kayla Thornton is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting an amazing 82.9% from the free-throw line and 36.2% from the field.

Veronica Burton spends 29.0 minutes per game, averaging 5.4 assists and committing just 1.9 turnovers per game.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers leads the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game, shooting 84.0% from the free-throw line and 44.9% from the field.

Li Yueru leads the paint with 7.4 rebounds per game, which includes 4.4 on defense and 3.0 on the offensive glass.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Dallas Wings had a distinct advantage in offensive performance when they defeated the Golden State Valkyries 80-71 in their lone prior match of the season on June 18, 2025. Dallas might try to replicate that performance by accelerating the tempo and controlling the boards, given their better scoring average and more formidable rebounding presence. To reduce the gap, the Valkyries, who have one of the best defenses in the league, will probably concentrate on strengthening their perimeter defense and increasing their shooting effectiveness. Golden State has a strong chance to change the course of the match if it can manage the pace and restrict Dallas' second-chance opportunities.

Date Results Jun 18, 2025 Wings 80-71 Valkyries

