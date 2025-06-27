How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Golden State Valkyries will host the Chicago Sky to start the pivotal WNBA clash on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Golden State Valkyries lost narrowly to the New York Liberty 81-78, with Kate Martin leading the way with 21 points.

Golden State boasts an impressive 5-3 home record and a 3-3 record in games settled by 10 points or more. Chicago, on the other hand, has had a difficult time traveling, only going 2–6. The Sky average 19.8 assists per game, which puts them sixth in the WNBA, and Angel Reese contributes 3.7 assists per game.

Golden State makes an average of 8.5 three-pointers per game, which is 2.4 fewer than the 10.9 threes that Chicago usually permits. Golden State's defense has allowed an average shooting percentage of 40.5%, while the Sky have been more effective offensively, shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Valkyries and the Sky will clash for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Valkyries will face the Chicago Sky in an exciting WNBA battle on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date June 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Valkyries team news

Veronica Burton has produced 10.2 points per game over the team's last 10 games.

Kayla Thornton leads the Valkyries with scores of 14.9 points, 1.7 steals, and 7.1 rebounds per game

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injury

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.9 points, 1.8 steals, and 3.6 assists per game for the Sky.

Kamilla Cardoso has been averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over her previous 10 games while shooting an amazing 58.7% from the field.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

More NBA news and coverage