How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Valkyries are scheduled to battle against the Washington Mystics to begin a highly anticipated WNBA game on May 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Washington Mystics are coming off a solid 90-85 victory over the Connecticut Sun, where Brittney Sykes scored 27 points to lead the Mystics, whereas the Valkyries lost 84-67 against the Los Angeles Sparks in their WNBA debut.

Golden State is having trouble finding its offensive rhythm and is now in 12th place in the league with only 67.0 points per game and near the bottom of the field goal rate at 36.5%.

Washington, on the other hand, has the second-best shooting rate (51.2%) and is third in scoring (92.0 points per game).

The Mystics only manage 29.0 rebounds per game, while the Valkyries enjoy a little advantage with 33.0.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Valkyries will face off against the Washington Mystics in an electrifying WNBA game on May 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date May 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Valkyries team news

Tiffany Hayes averages 19.0 points per game, grabs 9.0 rebounds, and shoots 43.8% from the field.

Temi Fagbenle averaged 32.0 minutes per game, provided 4.0 assists per game, and had just 1.0 turnover.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is shooting 80.0% from her free-throw line and 42.4% from the field, scoring 24.5 points per game.

Kiki Iriafen averages 9.0 rebounds per game, which includes 6.5 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Aaliyah Edwards Back injury Out G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

