How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Valkyries are scheduled to face the New York Liberty to begin the pivotal WNBA game on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Connecticut Sun 87-63, with Kayla Thornton leading the way with 21 points.

Golden State has a 5-2 record and has performed well at home. With an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, they are second in the Western Conference, largely due to Temi Fagbenle's 2.5 rebounds per game. Conversely, the Liberty tops the Eastern Conference in defense, giving up only 77.2 points per game and holding opponents to 39.4% shooting. They have also had success on the road, going 4-2.

This season, Golden State is shooting 39.8% from the field, which is marginally more than what New York usually allows, while New York is making 46.4% of its shots, which is significantly higher than the 40.9% that Golden State's defense allows.

The two teams will encounter for the third time this season. Breanna Stewart scored 27 points to help the Liberty defeat the other team 82-77 in their most recent game on May 29.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Valkyries will take on the New York Liberty in an electrifying WNBA game on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date June 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Valkyries and the New York Liberty live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Valkyries team news

Monique Billings averages 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Kayla Thornton has been averaging 16.0 points in her previous ten games.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

New York Liberty team news

Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty with 20.4 points, 1.8 steals, and 5.2 assists per game.

Breanna Stewart has averaged 21.8 points over her last ten games.

New York Liberty injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jonquel Jones Ankle injury Out

Golden State Valkyries and New York Liberty head-to-head record

The New York Liberty seems to have a distinct advantage over the Golden State Valkyries based on their last two meetings this season. The Liberty showed their ability to both blow teams out and win close games by defeating the Valkyries 95-67 on May 28 and 82-77 on May 30. These victories have been mostly attributed to Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who have continuously produced potent offensive performances. Despite the Valkyries' strong home record and current momentum, Golden State may once again be overwhelmed by New York's effective scoring and formidable defense if the pattern continues.

Date Results May 30, 2025 Liberty 82-77 Valkyries May 28, 2025 Liberty 95-67 Valkyries

