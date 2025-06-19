How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Indiana Fever, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Valkyries are set to host the Indiana Fever to open the high-voltage WNBA game on June 19, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Fever are confident after a commanding 88-71 victory against the Connecticut Sun, while the Valkyries are coming off a 71-80 setback to the Dallas Wings.

Indiana has the advantage because they average more points per game (84.0, fourth in the league) than Golden State (77.5, eleventh), and they shoot a far greater percentage of field goals (45.5%) than the Valkyries, who struggle (39.9%, last in the league).

The Fever also has an advantage defensively, giving up only 77.0 points per game (4th), compared to 79.9 points per game (8th) for the Valkyries.

Indiana averages 33.6 rebounds per game (9th), while Golden State leads with 36.2 per game (4th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Valkyries will take on the Indiana Fever in an electrifying WNBA game on June 19, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date June 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Valkyries and the Indiana Fever live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Golden State Valkyries team news

Kayla Thornton is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, despite a modest 38.3% field goal percentage.

Veronica Burton averages 28.9 minutes per game, posting 5.4 assists and 2.2 turnovers.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

Indiana Fever team news

Caitlin Clark shoots 75.9% from the free-throw line and an amazing 44.7% from the field, leading the Fever with 21.3 points per game.

Aliyah Boston leads the rebounding with 7.7 per game, which includes 5.3 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Indiana Fever injuries

No injuries

