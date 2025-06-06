How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Valkyries will host the Las Vegas Aces to begin the high-voltage WNBA game on June 7, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Aces just defeated the Seattle Storm 75-70. They average 82.2 points per game, which is excellent for sixth place in the league, while the Valkyries average 74.4, which is good for 12th. However, the Valkyries recently lost 77-86 to the Phoenix Mercury. They have had trouble scoring consistently and are placed in the 13th spot with a shooting percentage of 37.5% from the field. Las

Vegas doesn't shoot much better, at 39.7% (11th), but their somewhat tighter defense (allowing 79.8 points per game) provides them an advantage over Golden State's 82.9.

The Valkyries rank sixth in the league with 35 rebounds per game, which is just better than the Aces' 33.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Valkyries will take on the Las Vegas Aces in an exciting WNBA game on June 7, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date June 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Valkyries team news

Veronica Burton averages 12.6 points per game, a field goal percentage of 37.7%, and shoots 89.2% from the free throw line.

Janelle Salaun contributes 6.2 rebounds per game, with 4.8 on defense

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson shoots an impressive 92.5% from her free-throw line and an efficient 47.1% from the field, leading the team with 22.8 points per game.

Jackie Young averages 18.2 points, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out Megan Gustafson Leg injury Out

