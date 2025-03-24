How to watch today's USC vs Mississippi State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Mississippi State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded USC is set to square off against ninth-seeded Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 24.

The Trojans cruised past UNC Greensboro with a commanding 71-21 victory. Despite shaking off some early rust in the first quarter, USC locked in defensively, limiting the Spartans to single-digit scoring in every period. JuJu Watkins led the charge with 22 points, while Kiki Iriafen overcame a sluggish start to finish with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Rayah Marshall anchored the paint with an imposing seven blocks.

Mississippi State punched its ticket to the next round after grinding out a 59-46 win over No. 8 California. Madina Okot and Eniya Russell paced the Bulldogs with 14 points apiece, while Okot controlled the glass with 13 rebounds. Jerkaila Jordan spearheaded the defensive effort with a team-best four steals.

With a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, USC will look to build on its defensive dominance, while Mississippi State aims to ride its balanced attack into an upset bid.

USC Trojans vs Mississippi State: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Mississippi State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

USC Trojans team news & key performers

JuJu Watkins has firmly established herself as one of the elite talents in women's college basketball. The sophomore guard has already secured back-to-back All-American honors, proving her dominance on the court.

Watkins ranks second in the nation in scoring, averaging 24.6 points per game while also contributing 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She shoots 32.6% from beyond the arc. Although she suffered a minor ankle injury in USC's 71-25 rout of UNC Greensboro, she reassured fans that she was feeling fine postgame.

The Trojans are an offensive powerhouse, putting up 81.1 points per game—11th best in the country. Defensively, they are just as formidable, holding opponents to 58.8 points per contest, the second-best mark in the Big Ten. With no clear weaknesses, USC is a well-rounded force.

They also dominate the glass, ranking 13th nationally in rebounds per game while sitting second in blocks. Kiki Iriafen, a key piece in USC's frontcourt, has been equally impressive. The Stanford transfer is averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds, making her a crucial factor in the Trojans’ championship pursuit.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

Debreasha Powe has been a reliable perimeter threat for the Bulldogs, knocking down 40.0% of her three-point attempts while averaging 2.2 makes from deep per game. She’s contributing 8.6 points per contest. Meanwhile, Jerkaila Jordan has been in strong scoring form, putting up 14.6 points per game over her last 10 outings while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

