How to watch today’s USC vs Michigan State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Michigan State NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 4th-ranked USC Trojans are set to host the 22nd-ranked Michigan State Spartans to start a thrilling NCAAW battle on February 19, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The USC Trojans are in first place in the Big Ten with a 23-2 record, while the Michigan State Spartans are in sixth place with a 19-6 record.

Michigan State scores 81.0 points each game on average, while USC scores 82.1 points each game on average. USC also has a better defense, allowing only 57.0 points a game compared to 62.0 for Michigan State.

However, Michigan State has a modest shooting efficiency advantage over USC, with a field goal percentage of 45.3% compared to 44.7%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC Trojans vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans will take on the Michigan State Spartans in an epic NCAAW action on February 19, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Galen Center, in Los Angeles, California.

Date February 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Michigan State Spartans live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC Trojans vs Michigan State Spartans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news

JuJu Watkins averages 24.2 points each game and shoots 42.9% from her attempts and 83.2% from her free-throw line.

Rayah Marshall grabs 8.4 rebounds each game, with 2.6 coming from offense and 5.8 coming from defense.

Michigan State Spartans team news

Julia Ayrault averages 15.3 points per game, a field goal percentage of 44.2%, a free-throw line percentage of 78.3%, and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Jocelyn Tate brings defensive support with 2.2 steals each game.

Jaddan Simmons helps the team attack with 3.3 assists a game while keeping turnovers to 1.4.

USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans head-to-head record

USC and Michigan State have fought fiercely in their prior meetings, with USC dominating their most recent meeting on February 2, 2025, by a score of 70-64. In their sole previous game, in 2009, Michigan State defeated USC 74-69, and they won their 2023 NCAA Competition rematch 72-62. USC may be able to control the game's tempo because they are in first place in the Big Ten and have a solid defense that gives up just 57.0 points a game. Michigan State's effective hitting (45.3% FG) and defensive ability, however, might provide a problem. This clash is expected to be another hotly contested contest given their previous history, with USC holding a little advantage because of their star player JuJu Watkins, and their defensive prowess.

Date Results Feb 02, 2025 USC 70-64 Michigan State Mar 17, 2023 Michigan State 72-62 USC Mar 23, 2009 Michigan State 74-69 USC

More NBA news and coverage