How to watch today's USC vs Kansas State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The women's NCAA Tournament wraps up Sweet 16 action on Saturday night, with a Region 4 showdown between top-seeded USC and No. 5 Kansas State.

The Trojans (30-3) are stepping onto the court for the first time since suffering a massive setback—star guard JuJu Watkins was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Monday’s 96-59 rout of Mississippi State. Losing their go-to scorer is a heavy blow to USC’s championship aspirations, but head coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s squad didn’t miss a beat in their last outing. Kiki Iriafen shouldered the offensive burden, pouring in 36 points, while Avery Howell provided a crucial spark off the bench with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Kansas State (28-7) had a smooth start to the tournament, demolishing Fairfield by 44 points in the first round. The second round, however, was a different story. In a thrilling overtime battle against fellow Wildcats, Kansas State edged out No. 4 Kentucky 80-79. Temira Poindexter delivered a standout performance, notching 24 points and six blocks to push head coach Jeff Mittie’s team into the Sweet 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Kansas State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

USC vs Kansas State: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch USC vs Kansas State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

All eyes will be on USC forward Kiki Iriafen, who stepped up in a major way with JuJu Watkins sidelined in the Round of 32. Iriafen delivered a dominant performance, racking up 36 points and nine rebounds, powering the Trojans to a commanding win. Over the course of the season, she has been a consistent force, averaging 18.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Defensively, Rayah Marshall has been the team’s most reliable rim protector, rejecting 2.2 shots per contest.

Kansas State Wildcats news & key performers

On the Kansas State side, Serena Sundell is the engine of the offense, leading the team in both scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (7.3 per contest). Kennedy Taylor does the dirty work in the paint, pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game, while also chipping in 7.3 points per night. From beyond the arc, Temira Poindexter has been lights out, knocking down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the highest mark on the squad. On the defensive end, Jaelyn Glenn leads the team in steals (1.7 per game), while Poindexter provides a solid presence inside, averaging 1.0 block per contest.

