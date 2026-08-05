The quest for European football’s ultimate prize returns for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season.

Featuring Europe's elite clubs battling across the expanded 36-team league phase, every matchday promises world-class drama on the road to the Champions League Final, set to take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on June 5, 2027.

Defending back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain enter the campaign with a target on their backs, while powerhouse contenders from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga look to claim continental glory.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the 2026/27 Champions League.

Qualified Teams: 2026/27 League Phase

Under the single-table Swiss-system format, 36 teams compete in the league phase. Here are the prominent clubs directly qualified from Europe's top leagues:

Premier League: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool La Liga : Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis

: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis Serie A : Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Como

: Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Como Bundesliga : Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart

: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart Ligue 1 : Paris Saint-Germain (Holders), Lens, Lille

: Paris Saint-Germain (Holders), Lens, Lille Other Direct Entries: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Porto, Sporting CP, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk

Additional entries will be determined via the summer qualifying rounds and play-offs.

When is the UEFA Champions League Final 2027?

Date Match Venue Tickets Sat June 5, 2027 UEFA Champions League Final (6pm CET) Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets

How to buy UEFA Champions League tickets?

Demand for UEFA Champions League fixtures is exceptionally high throughout the campaign, especially during the knockout stages and the final in Madrid.

Club Ticket Portals: For regular league phase matches and home knockout legs, buy directly through official club member sales and ballot windows.

For regular league phase matches and home knockout legs, buy directly through official club member sales and ballot windows. UEFA Official Public Ballot: Neutral tickets for the Final at Estadio Metropolitano will open for application via UEFA's official portal in March 2027.

Neutral tickets for the Final at Estadio Metropolitano will open for application via UEFA's official portal in March 2027. UEFA Resale Platform: The only official, face-value platform to buy tickets returned by other supporters once primary allocations sell out.

The only official, face-value platform to buy tickets returned by other supporters once primary allocations sell out. Official Hospitality: Premium packages including guaranteed seating, food, and lounge access are available through UEFA’s Official Hospitality portal.

Premium packages including guaranteed seating, food, and lounge access are available through UEFA’s Official Hospitality portal. Secondary Marketplaces: For high-demand or last-minute matchdays, secondary platforms like StubHub offer verified secondary-market options.

Who are the recent Champions League winners?