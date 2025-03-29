Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs Oklahoma NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The women's NCAA Tournament is set to deliver high-stakes drama this weekend, and a Sweet 16 showdown in Region 4 between No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Oklahoma has all the makings of an instant classic.

Oklahoma (27-7) bounced back from an 18-point defeat in the SEC tournament semifinals with dominant performances in the opening two rounds. The Sooners dismantled Florida Gulf Coast 81-58 before steamrolling Iowa by 34 points to secure their spot in Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Raegan Beers has been a force on the glass, hauling in 31 rebounds in just 46 minutes as Oklahoma has comfortably spread the workload across its roster.

Meanwhile, UConn (33-3) is riding a 12-game winning streak, with defense as its calling card. The Huskies have not allowed an opponent to crack 60 points since their Feb. 6 loss to Tennessee. Geno Auriemma’s squad wasted no time asserting its dominance in the tournament, obliterating Arkansas State 103-34 before mirroring Oklahoma’s second-round margin with a 91-57 rout of South Dakota State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs Oklahoma NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch UConn vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and the Sooners on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

While this year's UConn team might not match the legendary Huskies squads of the past, they still boast a star-studded trio, headlined by Paige Bueckers. The dynamic guard has her sights set on the WNBA, and this is her last shot at an NCAA title, making her more determined than ever to lead UConn to the promised land.

Oklahoma Sooners news & key performers

Oklahoma, however, has its own game-changer in Raegan Beers. The Oregon State transfer is averaging 17.5 points per game and was the most dominant rebounder of the tournament's opening weekend. The battle between Beers and UConn freshman Sarah Strong in the paint could be one of the game's defining matchups.

