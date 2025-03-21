How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Oklahoma Sooners basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn Huskies vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The NCAA Tournament’s opening round features a compelling clash between the No. 9-seed Oklahoma Sooners (20-13) and the No. 8-seed UConn Huskies (23-10) on Friday at Lenovo Center.

Oklahoma was riding a three-game winning streak before suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss to No. 15 Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament last Thursday. The Sooners finished the season at 20-13 overall and ended up tied for 13th in the SEC with a 6-12 conference record.

For UConn, the 2023-24 campaign was anything but a smooth ride. After entering the season as back-to-back national champions, the Huskies found themselves battling through ups and downs before ultimately falling to Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

UConn Huskies vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 9:25 pm ET/6:25 pm PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:25 pm ET/6:25 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Oklahoma Sooners basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

The Huskies’ offensive charge is spearheaded by Solomon Ball, who leads the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game while also contributing 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

On the boards, Tarris Reed Jr. is UConn’s most dominant presence, hauling in 7.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Hassan Diarra serves as the primary facilitator, dishing out a team-high 5.8 assists per outing.

Ball is also the Huskies' biggest long-range threat, connecting on 2.9 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Diarra leads the team in steals, averaging 1.5 per game, while Reed provides a strong interior presence, recording 1.7 blocks per contest.

Oklahoma Sooners news & key performers

For Oklahoma, Jeremiah Fears is the go-to playmaker, topping the Sooners’ charts in both scoring (17.0 points per game) and assists (4.1 per game). Jalon Moore is Oklahoma’s leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while also contributing 16.0 points per contest.

From beyond the arc, Brycen Goodine is the Sooners’ most efficient deep shooter, knocking down two three-pointers per game. Fears is also a defensive asset, leading Oklahoma in steals with 1.6 per contest, while Sam Godwin provides rim protection, averaging 0.6 blocks per game.

