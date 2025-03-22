How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Arkansas State Red Wolves NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn versus Arkansas State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The second-seeded UConn Huskies (31-3) are set to face off against No. 15 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas State will make history on Saturday, stepping onto the NCAA Tournament stage for the first time after securing an automatic bid with a thrilling 86-79 overtime victory against James Madison in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship.

Meanwhile, UConn enters the tournament on a high note, coming off a dominant 70-50 win over Creighton. The Huskies have been nearly unstoppable against Big East competition, boasting a perfect 21-0 record in conference play, along with a 10-3 mark in non-league matchups. UConn’s high-powered offense has been electric, averaging 80.8 points per game while outscoring opponents by a staggering 28.9 points per contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs. the Arkansas State Red Wolves NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Arkansas State Red Wolves: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Red Wolves will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location Storrs, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Arkansas State Red Wolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and the Red Wolves on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

UConn's latest victory over Creighton marked a milestone for the program, securing a 12th consecutive conference tournament title. Leading the way was redshirt senior Paige Bueckers, who poured in 24 points and became the first player in history to win BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player honours three times. Bueckers put up impressive averages of 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists throughout the tournament.

Freshman standout Sarah Strong continued her dominant play, recording her third straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while graduate guard Azzi Fudd also contributed 13 points. Both Strong and Fudd earned spots on the All-Tournament Team.

Arkansas State Red Wolves news & key performers

For Arkansas State, junior guard Zyion Shannon leads the way with 11.0 points per game, followed closely by Kennedie Montue (10.4 PPG) and Crislyn Rose (10.1 PPG). Shannon’s efforts landed her on the All-Sun Belt Second Team, while Rose, a sophomore, was named to the conference’s Third Team before earning Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors for her standout postseason performance.

