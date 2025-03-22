How to watch today’s UCLA vs Tennessee NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Tennessee NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The UCLA Bruins are set to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers to begin the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

UCLA has a 13-8 Big Ten record and stands third in the division in assists, scoring 16.5 per game. Dylan Andrews leads the UCLA team in assists, averaging 3.5 per game.

Tennessee is unbeaten at 14-0 throughout non-conference games and has a 14-7 record during SEC competition. The Volunteers have won two of their last three games that were settled by three points or less, proving their tenacity in close games.

Tennessee makes 8.3 3-pointers on average per game, which is marginally more than UCLA's average of 7.6 threes. The Bruins average 74.7 points per game, which is 11.7 points higher compared to the 63.0 points Tennessee gives up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA Bruins vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins will battle with the Tennessee Volunteers in an exciting NCAAM game on March 22, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the Tennessee Volunteers live on:

TV channel: TBS

TBS Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

UCLA Bruins team news

Skyy Clark averages 8.2 points and shoots 38.9% from outside the arc, making 1.3 three-pointers a game for the Bruins.

Tyler Bilodeau has scored 12.5 points every game and shot 47.6% from his attempts in his previous ten games.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Chaz Lanier averages 18.0 points, grabs 3.8 rebounds, and provides 1.0 assists per contest.

Zakai Zeigler has contributed significantly over the last ten games, averaging 15.3 points, 1.6 steals, and 7.5 assists per game.

