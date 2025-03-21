How to watch UCLA vs Southern NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Southern NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins will square off against the No. 16 Southern Jaguars to start the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Bruins have a strong 18-2 record against Big Ten groups with an undefeated 12-0 record in non-conference competition. Lauren Betts contributes 15.9 points per game to UCLA's average of 40.8 points inside, which leads the Big Ten in paint scoring.

Southern, which has an 18-3 SWAC record, averages 30.9 rebounds per game, which places it in eighth place in the conference. With 4.8 rebounds each game, Aniya Gourdine leads her team.

UCLA's average three-point shooting percentage is 6.9 per game, which is higher than the 4.6 threes Southern usually permits. Southern, meanwhile, makes 5.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally less than the 5.8 threes UCLA gives up.

UCLA Bruins vs Southern Jaguars: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the Southern Jaguars will clash with each other in a thrilling NCAAW game on March 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Pauley Pavilion, in Los Angeles, California.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Southern Jaguars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the Southern Jaguars live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

UCLA Bruins team news

Londynn Jones has been a reliable threat from behind the arc, averaging 2.3 made three-pointers over her previous ten games.

Lauren Betts leads the Bruins with remarkable averages of 19.6 points, 2.9 blocks, and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Southern Jaguars team news

Dakiyah Sanders averages 4.4 points, 1.5 steals, and 3.4 assists per game for the Jaguars.

Soniyah Reed has averaged 12.8 points during her previous ten games.

UCLA Bruins and Southern Jaguars head-to-head record

UCLA has a strong record against Southern, having won both of their prior meetings handily. After a decisive 79-52 victory in 2007, UCLA defeated Southern 95-47 in their previous meeting on the 18th of November 2016. UCLA's size and scoring prowess in the paint will probably provide a serious obstacle for Southern, especially because Lauren Betts leads the Bruins with 19.6 points, 2.9 blocks, and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Bruins' excellent perimeter shooting, which averages 6.9 made three-pointers every game, may also help to increase the margin. Southern may find it difficult to match UCLA's offensive firepower, even though Soniyah Reed has been a reliable scorer, scoring 12.8 points during the last ten games, while Dakiyah Sanders offers helpful support with her skill and defense. The Bruins are strongly predicted to win easily again, based on their prior meetings and UCLA's ongoing dominance.

Date Results Nov 18, 2016 UCLA 95-47 Southern Dec 2, 2007 UCLA 79-52 Southern

