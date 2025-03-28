How to watch today's UCLA vs Ole Miss NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Ole Miss NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

UCLA, the No. 1 overall seed, has punched its ticket to the Sweet 16, though the Bruins didn't exactly breeze through the opening weekend of the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament.

In the Round of 32, Lauren Betts and company found themselves locked in a halftime deadlock with Richmond before unleashing a 29-7 third-quarter surge that effectively sealed the victory.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fought its way through a challenging path to reach the Sweet 16. The Rebels first took down a formidable Ball State squad in the opening round before outlasting Baylor in a gritty six-point win in the Round of 32.

However, the challenge awaiting Ole Miss on Friday is an entirely different beast. The Rebels, who don't have a single rotation player taller than 6-foot-2, will have to contend with the 6-foot-7 Betts, a matchup nightmare in the paint. With UCLA's size and depth, Ole Miss will need to find a way to level the playing field if it hopes to keep its March Madness run alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Ole Miss NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch UCLA vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Rebels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN, with a broadcast crew of Pam Ward (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter). The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

For UCLA, the key to success lies in the paint, thanks to All-American center Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-7 standout has been dominant all season, leading the Bruins with 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She put on a clinic in the first two rounds, piling up 44 points and 20 boards combined. If Ole Miss wants to keep its tournament dreams alive, it will have to find a way to slow her down—easier said than done against one of the most imposing post players in the country.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

Ole Miss boasts a well-rounded squad with four players averaging double figures in scoring. While the Rebels may not be the tallest team in the tournament, they have a pair of reliable forwards in 6-foot-2 Madison Scott and Starr Jacobs. Their biggest weapon, however, is on the defensive end, where they rank top five nationally in limiting opponents' three-point production, holding teams to just four makes on 13 attempts per game from beyond the arc.

