How to watch UCLA vs Michigan NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 15 UCLA Bruins will face off against the Michigan Wolverines to open an exciting NCAAM action on January 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Wolverines' offensive strength is shown by their remarkable 84.10 points per game, which is higher than UCLA's 76.00.

Michigan also does a better job of making field goals than UCLA does, hitting 51.30% compared to 46.70% for UCLA.

Michigan has an edge on the boards, averaging 35.60 rebounds for each game compared to UCLA's 31.60.

UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Michigan Wolverines in an electrifying NCAAM game on January 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Pauley Pavilion, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the Michigan Wolverines live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines play-by-play commentary on radio

UCLA Bruins team news

Tyler Bilodeau averages 14.5 points each game by hitting 50.0% of the time and 70.7 percent from the free throw line.

Kobe Johnson rules the boards, grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game, with 2.0 offensive boards and 3.9 defensive boards.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Vladislav Goldin scores an amazing 13.7 points a game by shooting 67.6% of the time and making 68.3% of his free throws.

Danny Wolf gets 10.4 rebounds each game.

Tre Donaldson gives out 3.9 assists during 29.4 minutes, keeping the team in charge with only 2.1 turnovers each game.

UCLA Bruins and Michigan Wolverines head-to-head record

There is a history of close games between UCLA and Michigan. Their last five meetings show that their competition is fair. UCLA has a slight edge because they won the most recent one on March 31, 2021, which was a very close 51-49 win.

But Michigan showed how great they were at scoring with big wins in 2011 (79–63) and 2008 (55–52). The best game UCLA ever fought was against Michigan in 2016, when UCLA beat Michigan 102–84. In their previous games against each other, there were both defensive fights and high-scoring games.

This game could come down to whether UCLA's defense or Michigan's offense wins.

Date Results Mar 31, 2021 UCLA 51-49 Michigan Dec 09, 2017 Michigan 78-69 UCLA Dec 11, 2016 UCLA 102-84 Michigan Nov 24, 2011 Michigan 79-63 UCLA Nov 21, 2008 Michigan 55-52 UCLA

