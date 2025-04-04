How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs UConn Huskies NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins vs UConn Huskies NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UConn Huskies (35-3) and UCLA Bruins (34-2) are set for a heavyweight clash on Friday, with a trip to the national title game on the line in what promises to be a thrilling Final Four showdown.

UConn enters the matchup red-hot, playing its most dominant stretch of basketball this season. The Huskies have looked nearly unstoppable on offense, leading the country in points per play and points per 100 possessions, while also ranking fifth nationally in three-point shooting. Over their last three games, they’ve poured in an average of 80.3 points, steamrolling their way through the bracket with a confidence that comes from championship pedigree.

UCLA, meanwhile, is enjoying a historic run of its own. The Bruins have already made program history by reaching their first-ever Final Four and come into the contest with just two losses all year. While they're underdogs on paper, their depth, resilience, and elite-level talent have made them a formidable force.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins vs UConn Huskies NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

Lauren Betts has been the cornerstone for UCLA, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. But the Bruins aren’t a one-woman show—Kiki Rice has been steady as a playmaker and offensive threat, while Gabriela Jaquez has shown a knack for delivering in big moments. Jaquez was instrumental in the Elite Eight victory over LSU, leading the team with 18 points and knocking down four triples in clutch fashion.

UConn Huskies news & key performers

UConn, led by the ever-reliable Paige Bueckers, boasts a roster loaded with talent and experience. Freshman Sarah Strong continues to grow into her role, while sharpshooter Azzi Fudd, despite a quiet outing against USC, remains a dangerous weapon from beyond the arc—shooting 46.2% from the floor and 45.1% from deep on the year.

