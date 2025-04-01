How to watch today's UC Irvine Anteaters vs North Texas Mean Green NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UC Irvine vs North Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded UC Irvine Anteaters (31-6) square off against the second-seeded North Texas Mean Green (27-8) in the NIT Final Four at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

North Texas punched its ticket to the semifinals with a gritty 61-59 victory over Oklahoma State. The Mean Green controlled the pace early, taking a 27-22 lead into halftime, but had to lock in defensively down the stretch to hold off a late surge. They shot 37.7% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc, and converted 66.7% of their free throws.

UC Irvine, meanwhile, needed overtime to get past UAB, edging out an 81-77 win. The Anteaters trailed by five at the break but clamped down defensively in the second half, limiting UAB to just 33 points before sealing the victory in the extra period. They finished the game shooting 41.4% from the floor, 33.3% from deep, and 71.4% from the charity stripe.

UC Irvine Anteaters vs North Texas Mean Green: Date and tip-off time

The Buffaloes and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch UC Irvine Anteaters vs North Texas Mean Green on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UC Irvine Anteaters and the North Texas Mean Green on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

UC Irvine Anteaters team news & key performers

UC Irvine is anchored by senior center Bent Leuchten, who leads the team with 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The Anteaters also rely on senior forward Devin Tillis (13.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG), sophomore guard Myles Che (12.1 PPG), and senior guard Justin Hohn (12.1 PPG, 3.7 APG) to provide offensive firepower.

North Texas Mean Green news & key performers

Leading the charge for North Texas is senior guard Atin Wright, who averages 14.9 points per game. Junior forward Brenen Lorient (11.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG), senior guard Jasper Floyd (8.8 PPG, 3.9 APG), and senior guard Johnathan Massie (7.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG) are also key contributors for the Mean Green.

