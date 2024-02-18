Tottenham Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur Women will host Aston Villa Women at Brisbane Road in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) encounter.

Spurs are currently sitting in sixth place with 19 points after 13 games, while the Lions are six points behind in eighth position in the WSL table.

The Lilywhites beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the reverse WSL fixture between the two sides earlier this season courtesy of a hat-trick from Martha Thomas. Another win against Carla Ward's side on Sunday would put them on 22 points and in contention to finish fifth in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Gaughan Group Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Spurs and Aston Villa will be played at Gaughan Group Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence, although the latter is inching closer to a return to action. After missing the past two games, midfielder Ramona Petzelberger is anticipated to be healthy and ready to take up a spot on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur Women possible XI: Votikova; Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Bizet, Summanen, Graham, Clinton; England, Thomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Zadorsky, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane

Aston Villa Women team news

Aston Villa will have to make do without defender Lucy Parker and midfielder Lucy Staniforth, both of whom remain sidelined with respective injury issues. Villa boss Carla Ward has also stated that Kenza Dali and Ebony Salmon are both doubts due to illness and injury, respectively. Rachel Daly will serve the second game of a three-game suspension.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco; Nobbs, Corsie, Magill; Lehmann, Leon, Hanson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Brown Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/2023 Aston Villa WFC 2-2 Tottenham FC Women The FA Women's Super League 23/04/2023 Tottenham FC Women 3-3 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League 14/01/2023 Aston Villa WFC 2-2 Tottenham FC Women The FA Women's Super League 03/04/2022 Tottenham FC Women 0-0 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League 12/12/2021 Aston Villa WFC 1-2 Tottenham FC Women The FA Women's Super League

