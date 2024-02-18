Tottenham Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham Hotspur Women will host Aston Villa Women at Brisbane Road in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) encounter.
Spurs are currently sitting in sixth place with 19 points after 13 games, while the Lions are six points behind in eighth position in the WSL table.
The Lilywhites beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the reverse WSL fixture between the two sides earlier this season courtesy of a hat-trick from Martha Thomas. Another win against Carla Ward's side on Sunday would put them on 22 points and in contention to finish fifth in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, February 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|Gaughan Group Stadium
The Women's Super League match between Spurs and Aston Villa will be played at Gaughan Group Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Tottenham Hotspur Women team news
Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence, although the latter is inching closer to a return to action. After missing the past two games, midfielder Ramona Petzelberger is anticipated to be healthy and ready to take up a spot on the bench.
Tottenham Hotspur Women possible XI: Votikova; Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Bizet, Summanen, Graham, Clinton; England, Thomas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Votikova, Spencer, Heeps
|Defenders:
|Zadorsky, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler
|Midfielders:
|Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang
|Forwards:
|Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane
Aston Villa Women team news
Aston Villa will have to make do without defender Lucy Parker and midfielder Lucy Staniforth, both of whom remain sidelined with respective injury issues. Villa boss Carla Ward has also stated that Kenza Dali and Ebony Salmon are both doubts due to illness and injury, respectively. Rachel Daly will serve the second game of a three-game suspension.
Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco; Nobbs, Corsie, Magill; Lehmann, Leon, Hanson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Van Domselaar, Leat
|Defenders:
|Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco
|Midfielders:
|Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Brown
|Forwards:
|Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/10/2023
|Aston Villa WFC 2-2 Tottenham FC Women
|The FA Women's Super League
|23/04/2023
|Tottenham FC Women 3-3 Aston Villa WFC
|The FA Women's Super League
|14/01/2023
|Aston Villa WFC 2-2 Tottenham FC Women
|The FA Women's Super League
|03/04/2022
|Tottenham FC Women 0-0 Aston Villa WFC
|The FA Women's Super League
|12/12/2021
|Aston Villa WFC 1-2 Tottenham FC Women
|The FA Women's Super League