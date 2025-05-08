How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off against the Golden State Warriors to start the thrilling Game 2 of the Western Conference second-round series on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 99-88, paced by 24 points from Buddy Hield, and now lead 1-0 in their series going into this game. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves' scoring with 23 points in their loss.

This season, Minnesota's record compared to Western Conference opponents is 33-19. The Timberwolves presently average 13.7 turnovers every game and are 23-11 in games where they win the turnover fight.

Golden State posted a 29-23 record during conference action. With a positive scoring differential of 3.3 points per game, the Warriors have scored 113.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves make 15.0 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.8 more than Golden State's average of 13.2. The Warriors' field goal percentage of 45.1% is marginally lower than the 46.0% average that their opponents have let Minnesota shoot this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors in an epic NBA game on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren't sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in scoring, grabbing 5.7 rebounds, and dishing out 4.5 assists every game on average.

Julius Randle has been scoring 20.2 points per game in his previous ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney pulls down 8.0 rebounds, with 3.7 on the offensive glass.

Draymond Green averaged 6.1 rebounds every game, 1.1 on the offensive boards, and 5.0 on the defensive end.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Stephen Curry Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors have controlled their recent matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning four of their last five meetings. Their latest triumph was a 99-88 victory on May 7, 2025, in Game 1 of the current series.

Earlier this year, they showcased their ability to thrive under pressure with a tight 116-115 win on January 16. In December, they demonstrated offensive dominance with back-to-back wins, 113-103 on the 22nd and 114-106 on the 9th, underscoring their consistency.

Minnesota’s only recent victory was a commanding 107-90 win on December 7, but the Warriors have dominated since. With momentum and a psychological advantage, Golden State heads into the next game as favorites, while the Timberwolves aim to regroup at home and level the series.

Date Results May 07, 2025 Warriors 99-88 Timberwolves Jan 16, 2025 Warriors 116-115 Timberwolves Dec 22, 2024 Warriors 113-103 Timberwolves Dec 09, 2024 Warriors 114-106 Timberwolves Dec 07, 2024 Timberwolves 107-90 Warriors

