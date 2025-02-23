How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take place on February 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Timberwolves score 111.5 points each game (20th in the league), far less than the Thunder's average of 118.1 points each game (4th).

Oklahoma City is a more effective shooting team, as evidenced by their higher field goal percentage of 47.5% (9th) compared to Minnesota's 46.0% (19th).

The Timberwolves are in second place with 44.3 rebounds per game (15th), while the Thunder are in 14th place with an average of 44.7 rebounds per game (15th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against each other in an epic NBA battle on February 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards scores 27.5 points per game, which is the most on the Timberwolves' offense, and has a 44.0% field goal percentage.

Rudy Gobert has been grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game.

Mike Conley runs the offense and keeps turnovers low with just 1.1 per game and 4.6 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Donte DiVincenzo Toe injury Out PF, Julius Randle Groin injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32.2 points each game and shoots 52.2% of his shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.0 rebounds each game, with 8.7 on defense.

Jalen Williams adds depth to Oklahoma City's rebounding efforts by contributing 5.5 rebounds as well.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Ajay Mitchell Toe injury Out PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and the Thunder have encountered each other five times recently and have split the last five games. This trend suggests that the game will be very close. In their most recent game, which took place on February 14, 2025, the Timberwolves defeated Oklahoma City 116-101, demonstrating their ability to control the offense. The Thunder's tremendous scoring ability is demonstrated by the fact that they prevailed in three of their last five meetings, including a resounding 129-106 victory on December 27, 2023. This game may come down to effectiveness and defensive action, with Anthony Edwards leading the Timberwolves' assault and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominating the Thunder's offense. Given Oklahoma City's stronger scoring numbers this year, they could have the edge, although Minnesota’s powerful rebounding and defensive force could maintain the game competitive.

Date Results Feb 14, 2025 Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder Jan 01, 2025 Thunder 113-105 Timberwolves Jan 30, 2024 Timberwolves 107-101 Thunder Jan 21, 2024 Thunder 102-97 Timberwolves Dec 27, 2023 Thunder 129-106 Timberwolves

