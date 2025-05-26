How to watch today’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder to open the thrilling Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Minnesota Timberwolves aim to build on their resounding 143-101 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently leads the series 2-1.

The Timberwolves average 108.9 points per game, fifth in the league, while the Thunder average 115.8 points per game, third.

Minnesota responds, though, with a marginally higher field goal percentage of 46.2% (4th), which is just slightly higher than Oklahoma City's 45.7% (5th).

The Thunder are ahead on the boards once more, grabbing 44.8 rebounds on average (3rd) compared to the Timberwolves' 42.5 (9th).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on May 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards shoots 72.4% from his free-throw line and 46.1% from the field, leads the Timberwolves' offensive attack with 26.5 points per game.

Rudy Gobert leads his team in defense with 8.8 rebounds per game, which includes 5.8 defensive and 3.0 offensive boards.

JuliusRandle averages 4.7 assists per game and averages 32.3 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team in scoring at 28.7 points per game, hitting 46.7% from his shots and an amazing 85.3% from the free throw line.

Chet Holmgren averages 8.8 rebounds per game, with 7.1 coming from defense.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 rebounds per game, with 2.9 offensive and 7.9 defensive boards.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder have a recent head-to-head record that points to a fiercely contested and intriguing battle going into Game 4. The Thunder have won two of their first three games, with a 114-88 thumping on May 21, and now lead the series 2-1. But in Game 3, the Timberwolves made a strong statement by winning 143-101, demonstrating their capacity to perform well under duress. Both teams have traded high-scoring victories in their last five encounters, with the Timberwolves winning two and the Thunder claiming three. Minnesota's victories have all been characterized by spectacular offensive displays. The Timberwolves have a good chance of tying the series if they can keep up the momentum from their crushing defeat in Game 3 and keep slowing down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Date Results May 25, 2025 Timberwolves 143-101 Thunder May 23, 2025 Thunder 118-103 Timberwolves May 21, 2025 Thunder 114-88 Timberwolves Feb 25, 2025 Timberwolves 131-128 Thunder Feb 24, 2025 Thunder 130-123 Timberwolves

