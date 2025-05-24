How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the pivotal Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the series 2-0. The Thunder won their most recent game, 118-103, due to a 38-point effort by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the defeat, Anthony Edwards scored 32 points to lead the Timberwolves.

Minnesota is 11-11 in games settled by three points or less and has a 33-19 record against opponents in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City has dominated the conference, winning 39–13 games against Western teams. With an average of 34.2 defensive rebounds per game, the Thunder are also fifth in the NBA, and Isaiah Hartenstein leads the club with 7.9 rebounds per game.

This season, the Timberwolves' field goal percentage of 46.8% is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Thunder's average of 43.6%. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, makes 14.5 three-pointers on average per game, which is almost two points higher than Minnesota's opponents' average of 12.7.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will happen on May 24, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Julius Randle has scored 23.0 points each game in his last ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 5.3 rebounds per game with the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 51.4% field goals during his previous ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Oklahoma City has a 3-2 lead based on the Thunder and Timberwolves' last five meetings, which includes decisive victories in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder's 114-88 and 118-103 victories in Games 1 and 2 demonstrated both their defensive prowess and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring potency. Minnesota has demonstrated their ability to compete by winning a decisive 116-101 earlier in February and a high-scoring 131-128 victory on February 25. But in Game 3, Oklahoma City might have the advantage due to their recent momentum and propensity to finish games. Anthony Edwards must have a fantastic game, and the Timberwolves must tighten their perimeter defense to stop the Thunder's effective shooting if they hope to avoid dropping to a 3-0 deficit.

Date Results May 23, 2025 Thunder 118-103 Timberwolves May 21, 2025 Thunder 114-88 Timberwolves Feb 25, 2025 Timberwolves 131-128 Thunder Feb 24, 2025 Thunder 130-123 Timberwolves Feb 14, 2025 Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder

