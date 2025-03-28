How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to host the Phoenix Suns to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on March 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Suns will face the Timberwolves in an attempt to end their three-game losing streak on the road.

Minnesota averages 113.5 points per game and leads their opponents by 4.2 points, and they have a 29-19 record compared to Western Conference opponents.

In contrast, Phoenix has a 21-25 record in conference games. The Suns shoot an amazing 38.3% from behind the arc and average 14.4 3-pointers a game, which places them in seventh place in the league. Kevin Durant, who shoots 2.6 threes every game at a 43.0% clip, tops the club in this statistic.

This season, Minnesota's field goal percentage of 46.5% is marginally lower than the Suns' opponents' field goal percentage of 46.6%. Phoenix, on the other hand, has been more effective, hitting 48.0% from the field, surpassing Minnesota's season-long field goal percentage of 46.0%.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA game on March 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards has been averaging 26.6 points over his previous 10 games.

Naz Reid is helping the Timberwolves with 14.7 points and collecting 6.1 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is scoring 25.5 points and dishing out 7.1 assists a game for the Suns.

Kevin Durant has averaged 26.8 points, grabbed 5.6 rebounds, and provided 4.7 assists.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Bradley Beal Hamstring injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Timberwolves have won all five of their prior meetings with the Phoenix Suns, demonstrating their dominance in recent contests. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the third of March 2025, Minnesota won 116-98. The Suns had previously lost to the Timberwolves 120-117 on the 18th of November, 2024, and 121-113 on the 30th of January, 2025. Minnesota's dominant tendency dates back to the 2024 playoffs, when they won back-to-back games, including a resounding 126-109 victory on April 27 and a 122-116 victory on April 29. The Timberwolves are likely to depend on their offensive rhythm because Anthony Edwards has averaged 26.6 points throughout the last ten meetings, and Naz Reid has put up strong numbers. However, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who is currently scoring 26.8 points in his recent games, will need to put up good performances for the Suns. But going into this game, the Timberwolves possess a distinct advantage because of Minnesota's track record of winning this matchup.

Date Results Mar 03, 2025 Timberwolves 116-98 Suns Jan 30, 2025 Timberwolves 121-113 Suns Nov 18, 2024 Timberwolves 120-117 Suns Apr 29, 2024 Timberwolves 122-116 Suns Apr 27, 2024 Timberwolves 126-109 Suns

