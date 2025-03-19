How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans is set to take place on March 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Timberwolves are 18th in the league with an average of 113.4 points every game, while the Pelicans are 24th with an average of 110.4 points per game.

Furthermore, Minnesota has a significantly higher field goal percentage (46.3%) than New Orleans (45.0%), indicating higher scoring efficiency.

The Timberwolves continue to have a modest advantage on the boards as well, grabbing 44.0 rebounds a game as opposed to the Pelicans' 43.4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet in an epic NBA game on March 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date March 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards scores 27.6 points a game for the Timberwolves and shoots 44.4% from his shots and 83.8% from the line for free throws.

Rudy Gobert leads the rebounding, grabbing 10.3 rebounds on average per game, with 3.5 coming from the attacking end and 6.8 from the defense.

Julius Randle spent 32.3 minutes on the floor and throwing out 4.7 assists a game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Zion Williamson scores 24.4 points each game and is the Pelicans' best shooter from the field (56.1%), though he makes 65.9% of his free throws.

Yves Missi is grabbing 8.0 rebounds a game, of which 3.5 are offensive and 4.5 are defensive.

Trey Murphy III averages 21.6 points per game with a remarkable 88.7% from his free-throw line and a 45.4% field goal percentage.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Brandon Boston Jr. Ankle injury Out SF, Herbert Jones Shoulder injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Timberwolves and the Pelicans have engaged in a competitive series, with the Timberwolves winning three and the Pelicans gaining two. Minnesota most recently defeated New Orleans 104-97 on the eighth of January 2025, demonstrating their ability to manage the tempo. Strong offensive efforts have been displayed by the Timberwolves, especially during their resounding victory in November 2023 (122-101). With significant wins like their 121-107 triumph in December 2023, the Pelicans demonstrated their ability to react well. Minnesota may have the advantage because of their minor lead in scoring and rebounding, as well as the presence of important players like Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards, but Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson's effective scoring could keep the game close.

Date Results Jan 08, 2025 Timberwolves 104-97 Pelicans Jan 04, 2024 Pelicans 117-106 Timberwolves Dec 12, 2023 Pelicans 121-107 Timberwolves Nov 19, 2023 Timberwolves 121-120 Pelicans Nov 09, 2023 Timberwolves 122-101 Pelicans

