How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers to open a high-voltage Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series on April 25, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The series is tied at one game each.

Minnesota averages 44.3 rebounds per game, which places them in eighth place in the Western Conference, and they have a 33-19 conference record. Rudy Gobert pulls down 10.9 rebounds a game, which ranks him first on the team.

In contrast, the Lakers have a 36-16 record compared to opponents in the Western Conference. They have, however, performed poorly in close games, losing 4-6 in contests that were decided by less than four points.

The Timberwolves score 114.3 points every game on offense, which is marginally more than the Lakers' 112.2 points per game. Los Angeles makes 13.3 three-pointers on average per game, which is 0.6 more than Minnesota usually gives up.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting NBA game on April 25, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date April 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Julius Randle has scored 19.2 points, pulled down 7 rebounds, and provided 5 assists in the last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Day to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James, 25, is scoring 24.4 points, pulling down 7.8 rebounds, and dishing out 8.2 assists a game for the Lakers.

Luka Doncic has been posting 27.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in his last ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Day to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and Lakers' forthcoming Game 3 is expected to be fiercely contested based on the past five head-to-head meetings. Three of the previous five matchups have been won by Minnesota, including their outstanding performance in December when they limited the Lakers to less than 90 points in both games. The Lakers have recently recovered, though, winning two of their previous three games, including a resolute 94-85 triumph on April 23 to tie the series. The Lakers flourish when they can set the pace and achieve balanced scoring, while the Timberwolves usually dominate the game when the defense performs well. Game 3 may depend on whether Minnesota's defense can stop LeBron James and the Lakers' shooters, or if Los Angeles can duplicate their recent defensive performance and frustrate Anthony Edwards and company once more. The series is tied 1-1, and momentum is swinging.

Date Results Apr 23, 2025 Lakers 94-85 Timberwolves Apr 20, 2025 Timberwolves 117-95 Lakers Feb 28, 2025 Lakers 111-102 Timberwolves Dec 14, 2024 Timberwolves 97-87 Lakers Dec 03, 2024 Timberwolves 109-80 Lakers

