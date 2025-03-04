How to watch today’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to take on the Philadelphia 76ers to open a highly anticipated NBA game on March 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Minnesota ranks 20th in the league with an average of 112.1 points a game, while Philadelphia is 26th with a poor offensive average of 109.0 points a game.

Additionally, the Timberwolves' field goal percentage of 45.8% is somewhat higher than the 76ers' 45.4%.

Minnesota has a big edge on the boards, averaging 44.0 rebounds a game (15th), significantly outscoring Philadelphia, which is lowest in the league with 39.3 rebounds a game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will battle with the Philadelphia 76ers in an electrifying NBA game on March 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points each game, with a remarkable 84.2% free throw efficiency and a 43.9% effective field goal percentage.

Julius Randle shoots a strong 47.2% from the field, provides 18.9 points, grabs 7.1 rebounds, and sets up 4.4 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Rudy Gobert Back injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey averages 26.3 points each game and boasts a 43.7% percentage on field goals with an amazing 87.9% of free throw accuracy. He also contributes 6.1 assists per game.

Jared McCain has been effective, hitting 46.0% from the field and scoring 15.3 points, and collecting 2.4 rebounds, with 2.6 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Eric Gordon Wrist injury Out SF, Kelly Oubre Jr. llness Out

Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and the 76ers have a fairly even recent head-to-head record, with Minnesota winning three of the previous five encounters. On the 12th of October 2024, the Timberwolves defeated Philadelphia 121-111 in their most recent meeting, demonstrating their capacity to outscore the team. But the 76ers proved they could score a lot of points offensively by dominating their game on December 21, 2023, winning 127-113. Additionally, Minnesota has demonstrated defensive prowess, defeating the 76ers 112-99 on November 23, 2023, while keeping them under 100 points. Given this trend, the Timberwolves may have a modest advantage in rebounding and hitting efficiency, which could decide the outcome of the game. Philadelphia has a chance to tie the current series if they can match Minnesota's tenacity on the boards, but Minnesota's track record in these games indicates they might be able to dictate the tempo and win again.

Date Results Oct 12, 2024 Timberwolves 121-111 76ers Dec 21, 2023 76ers 127-113 Timberwolves Nov 23, 2023 Timberwolves 112-99 76ers Mar 08, 2023 76ers 117-94 Timberwolves Nov 20, 2022 Timberwolves 112-109 76ers

